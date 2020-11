WACO, TX -- The China Spring Cougars punched their ticket to the regional final, after beating the Sealy Tigers 31-13. The Cougars were in the drivers seat the entire game, holding Sealy to just 6 points, until the end of the fourth quarter. China Spring quarterback Major Bowden had himself a day, scoring 4 rushing touchdowns. The Cougars will play the Carthage Eagles in the state quarterfinals.