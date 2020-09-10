Reicher Catholic Poised for a Strong Second Year under Holcomb

WACO — The Reicher Catholic Cougars are coming off a playoff appearance in 2019, their first year under Head Coach Tyler Holcomb.

As they look to build on that they will have a couple of very string offensive pieces led by quarterback Jake Boozer, who now has a year of experience under his belt.

“It was my first year really like starting at quarterback,” he said. “Just getting a whole year under my belt — a whole year of experience — It was really good.”

Boozer’s head coach knows just how valuable varsity level experience is and he is excited to see what Jake does in 2020.

“Oh, it’s huge because the first year is a lot of teaching,” Holcomb said. “This year we’re not having to do as much teaching it’s more reacting. Jake’s gonna have a big season, I’m excited to watch it.”

Next to Boozer in the backfield is former La Vega running back Eli Cummings who is coming off a pair of 4A State Title Game appearances with the Pirates.

“You can’t replace that type of experience,” Holcomb said. “Like you said he played in the state championship game, I think he’s played in two. So just the fact of having him over here to teach these guys what that is, and what that journey is like and the grind of that, I think is really is gonna be beneficial for us.”

Cummings is looking forward to joining this offense and helping take the Cougars to the next level.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “This is a very different change for me and a new journey.”

The Cougars will open the season on Saturday September 26th against Huntsville Alpha Omega, in Bryan.