Reicher Set for State Title Game on Saturday

WACO — Teams that are still playing high school football are not only really good on the field but they have to be good off the field at following protocols to fend off COVID-19, the Reicher Cougars fall into those categories.

Reicher struggled with COVID in their program earlier this year while also having to scramble for games after opponets were forced to cancel games, but they came through winning four straight games heading into Saturday’s TAPPS State Title game.

“We had to go back to the drawing board and just be like okay, ‘what can we control, how can we help our kids get better? How can we continue to get better as a coaching staff,” Reicher Head coach Tyler Holcomb said. “I feel like we’ve done a really good job of coming together as a staff and figuring those things out not only for our kids but for ourselves and put us in a position to compete for a state championship so that’s pretty special.”

Holcomb was part of a State Championship team at Reicher in 2009 as an assistant but this time leads the program on the big stage as the head coach.

“We expect to be there,” Holcomb said. “That’s what this community expects and so I feel very fortunate and thankful that I’m in a position rather to potentially lead this team to a state championship. We’ve still got to go play the game so we’re not counting our eggs before they hatch. We want to go and show up. We know where the underdog coming in so we got to go play the game Saturday.”

Whether they do win the final game or not Holcomb has created a buzz around this program sticking true to his #GrowTheGrowl motto he started when arriving back on campus a few years ago.

“We were just trying to focus on our kids and trying to build relationships with them,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve had a lot of attention over the last year and there’s been a lot of student athletes and students that have wanted to be a part of our program and we’ve been very blessed. We’ve had some good players, come over and we had some good players before that mixed with them and so it’s a fun time to be a Reicher Cougar.”

The Cougars will take on St. Paul on noon, Saturday at Midway.