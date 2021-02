WACO — Reicher Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Tyler Holcomb announced Thursday that he is stepping down from both roles at the end of the school year.

Cougar Nation,

I appreciate the opportunity and wish you all nothing but the best moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Vb7A8A7K2p — Tyler Preston Holcomb (@Coach_Holcomb) February 11, 2021

Holcomb said in a letter posted on twitter that he wants to spend more time with his family and ‘pursue other dreams’.

Holcomb was at Reicher for 2 years and saw many upgrades both on the field and with the Reicher facilities.