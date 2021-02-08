Rick Rhoades Returns to Lead Cameron Yoe, Once Again

Cameron Yoe coach Rick Rhoades is dunked by quarterback Reid Nickerson, left, and teammates in the final seconds of the UIL 3A Division I State Championship football game against Mineola, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. Cameron Yoe won 70-40. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

CAMERON — Rick Rhoades has officially returned to Cameron as the Head Coach and Athletic Director of the Yoemen after he was approved by the Cameron ISD school board, on Monday Night.

Rhoades spent seven seasons in Cameron from 2009-2015 winning three State Titles in 2012, 2013 & 2014. After taking the Yoemen to the title game five times, Rhoades left in 2016 to take over as the Head Coach at Gregory Portland High School in the Corpus Christi Area.

He announced his retirement at the end of last season but has returned to Cameron to lead the Yoemen back to a state title.