Road to The Dodge Bowl Began in Cameron

AUSTIN — Todd Dodge will face his son Riley in the 6A Division 1 State Championship game on Saturday but before they faced off on the sidelines Todd saw Riley’s football mind in the church pews of Cameron.

“My first head coaching job and Cameron and he used to get in trouble for drawing plays in church,” Todd said. “His mom would always get on to him. And we were playing Rockdale in the Battle of the Bell. Riley was my ball boy and on the last play of the game, we scored and win the battle of the bell and the coach’s party was over and everything and it’s probably one o’clock in the morning I go to kiss him good night and I leaned over and he I’m walking back out he said you ran my play Didn’t you say we sure did we ran the Riley special.”

Todd’s Westlake Chaparrals will look to defend their state title against Riley’s Southlake Carroll Dragons on Saturday evening at AT&T Stadium.