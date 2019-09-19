Robinson is Flying High, Heading into their Final Non-Conference Test

ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Rockets have blasted into 2019 starting 3-0 averaging 55 points a game and allowing just 15.

They have now found themselves in the top-10 in 4A Division two with Coach Tommy Allison’s squad totally buying into their mindset that starts before the ball is in the air.

“They’ve really bought into the things that we’re trying to sell that are outside of football,” Allison said. “Giving great effort, playing as hard as you can for your school, putting the team above yourself, have attention to detail and be resilient, and they’re doing those things.”

This is also a senior-laden rocket team which has helped them get off to this hot start.

“We’re just kind of playing together,” Senior Cade Allsion said. “Thirty seniors helps. We’ve all been playing together for a long time, and we all have that chemistry going and we just like winning.”

As the Rockets get set for their final non-conference test, they want to just fine-tune what they have been doing, before jumping head-first into district play.

“I would like to see like what we’ve been doing the past few weeks,” Senior Jordan Rogers said. “We’ve worked really hard and I hope to continue that for the rest of the season.”

The Rockets and Wildcats will kick off at 7:30pm in Robinson on Friday Night. Catch the highlights from 10:00-10:30 of Fox 44 Friday Night Football Fever.