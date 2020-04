ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson High School Athletic Director, Jay Zeller, confirmed to Fox 44 Sports on Monday afternoon that Robert Rubel had been promoted to Head Coach replacing Tommy Allison who left in late March.

Rubel has been at Robinson as the defensive coordinator for the last two years working under Allison, bringing a familiarity with the kids and the community.

Excited, Blessed, Humbled and Proud to be the new Head Football Coach at Robinson ISD. Let’s Roll! #Robinsonisd #rnq @RNQFootball pic.twitter.com/qcAo0iH9Fp — Robert Rubel (@CoachRubel) April 27, 2020

Rubel will look to get the Rockets back to the playoffs after they just missed out, last season.