ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Rockets will be looking for a new head coach as Tommy Allison has departed for Hallsville in East Texas.

Allison is an East Texas native that had been at Robinson since 2011, taking the Rockets to the playoffs five times including a run to the regional semi-finals back in 2014.

Allison stepped down as Athletic Director at Robinson earlier this year and will serve in a football-only capacity at Hallsville as well…