Rodney Smith Leads a Young University Team into His Final Season

WACO– Rodney Smith is entering his final season as the Head Coach of his Alma Mater before moving into his role as Waco ISD’s assistant Athletic Director.

Smith said he is 100% committed to these kids and this school in 2020 and he’s not even thinking about what’s beyond that.

“I really try not to even, even think about it,” he said. “I owe so much to these kids before I get out of here. This is first. football is first and I try not even go over to the stadium — unless he calls me — but football is first and I owe these kids a whole lot, in South Waco. So I’m here every day and I’m just trying to make sure our seniors have a successful season.”

The Trojans have shown steady improvement under Smith in the last three years snapping a 47-game losing streak in 2017 and finding themselves in a late-season push for the playoffs in the last couple seasons.

Smith’s Trojans didn’t play a junior varsity schedule last year so they will need some youngsters to grow up fast.

“We’ve got a really young crew,” Smith said. “We’re gonna play a lot of a lot of sophomores and freshmen on Friday night and it’s gonna be a new look for Trojans. We’ve got a lot of growing to do again we’ve got a house full of young guys man and, but they’ve been here all summer and we’ll see where it goes. We’re gonna have to get eager early.”

Smith said he just wants to see them continue to grow as they prepare for their season opener on September 25th.

“I just want to just come out every day and get better than the day before,” he said. “Just come out and learn how to be a team, learn how to compete and we’ll just go from there.“

The Trojans will open up against A&M Consolidated.