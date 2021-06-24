Rogers Goes Undefeated on Day One of 7 on 7 State Tournament

COLLEGE STATION — The Rogers Eagles went 3-0 on Thursday in pool play at the State 7 on 7 Tournament earning a spot in the championship bracket.

The Eagles will open bracket play against Flatonia at 8:00am on Friday morning in College Station.

