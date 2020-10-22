Rosebud-Lott’s Landrum Named Built Ford Tough Player of The Week

Ford Motor Company Press Release:

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 – The top high school football stars have been recognized in the 8TH week of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Despite the unusual circumstances with a delayed start for 5A and 6A schools, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program is back. Since 2006, the program has recognized these outstanding athletes. Now in its fifteenth year, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.



This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.



Week 8 Winners



Class 6A: Bo Edmundson, Sophomore, QB, Lake Travis High School

Mascot: Cavaliers

Opponent: Hays High School



For a school with a rich tradition of producing top high school and college quarterbacks, Bo Edmundson became Lake Travis’ first 400-yard passer since 2017. Edmundson completed 23 of 27 passes for 459 yards and six touchdowns to lead the undefeated and seventh-ranked Cavaliers to a 70-35 win over Buda Hays.



Not bad for a sophomore who was supposed to be a backup. Senior starter Nate Yarnell, who is committed to Pittsburgh, suffered an injury to a finger on his throwing hand during preseason. Edmundson beat out juniors ahead of him to win the starting job; he had thrown for 393 yards and 5 TDs in Lake Travis’ first two games before his big performance against Hays.



“Bo was thrust into our mix a little quicker than planned, but he has performed unbelievably well. When Nate went down and we opened it up, he really rose to the occasion. Each game he’s played, he’s getting quicker with his decisions. He earned that.” – Lake Travis Head Coach Hank Carter



Class 5A: Keldric Luster, Sophomore, QB, Frisco Liberty High School

Mascot: Redhawks

Opponent: Frisco Memorial High School



It might be hard to duplicate Keldric Luster’s performance against Frisco Memorial in a video game. The Frisco Liberty sophomore quarterback accounted for 612 total yards and seven touchdowns in Liberty’s 58-51 win. Luster completed 21-of-23 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He added 274 yards and five more scores on the ground.



“Statistically, those are just outrageous numbers. Honestly, it’s just indicative of what a great competitor he is. His teammates and his coaches are shocked that he does that sort of stuff. We get to see him every day in practice and get to see what kind of competitor he is and his talent. He’s a very deserving young man.” – Liberty Head Coach Matt Swinnea



Class 4A: Trayveon Epps, Senior, RB, Kilgore High School

Mascot: Bulldogs

Opponent: Chapel Hill High School

There were no garbage time yards in Trayveon Epps’ record-setting night. Kilgore needed every yard and every touchdown in a 45-38 win over Chapel Hill in a key district game, and Epps provided – carrying 26 times for 401 yards and six touchdowns. Kilgore led 21-0 after one quarter and 28-7 at the half, but Chapel Hill rallied after the break to keep it close, so Kilgore kept feeding Epps the ball.



The 401 yards broke the school record of 359 set back in 2009. His six TD runs (20, 35, 20, 51, 85, 60) also broke the record of five rushing TDs in a game previously held by four players.



“We certainly needed those yards and those scores to come out on top. Tray is the kind of kid who gives all the credit to this offensive line, and those guys did a great job up front, but he did a great job finishing runs. I’m proud of what he accomplished and what he’s going to accomplish. He knew he was going to be our number one back this year, and he worked extremely hard to prepare for his senior season. He’s the kind of kid you enjoy coaching. He just shows up every day and goes to work. I’m not surprised at the success he’s having.” – Kilgore Head Coach Mike Wood



Class 3A: Cole Andrus, Senior, QB, Jourdanton High School

Mascot: Indians

Opponent: Randolph High School



Cole Andrus completed 28 of 36 passes, with no interceptions, for 435 yards and four touchdowns in Jourdanton’s 41-20 victory over Universal City Randolph in a District 14-3A Division I game. Andrus had touchdown passes of 30, 31, 6 and 11 yards. He sparked an offense that amassed 583 yards – 148 rushing and 435 passing. Jourdanton, 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district play, has won six consecutive games since losing to state-ranked Class 4A power Corpus Christi Calallen. The oldest of Jourdanton head coach Darrell Andrus’ three sons, Cole has completed 158 of 261 passes, with five interceptions, for 2,314 yards and 25 TDs this season. He also has rushed for seven TDs.



He has been the Indians’ starting quarterback since the beginning of his sophomore season. Jourdanton has clinched a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive year in seven seasons under Coach Andrus. A four-sport letterman, Cole is an A-B student and is active in St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Jourdanton.



“Being a coach’s son, Cole has been around the game since the day he was born. He always had a desire to play football and learn about the game. Cole’s understanding of pass coverages and how to check out of plays is really high. He does a great job of preparing each week. He’s also a great team player. He knows this individual award is a reflection of all the hard work every player has put in. Our offensive line has done a phenomenal job, and Cole and his receivers have been together since they were in the sixth grade. Cole’s accuracy and arm strength are his biggest attributes.” – Jourdanton Head Coach Darrell Andrus



Class 2A: Jordan Landrum, Junior, WR/DB, Rosebud-Lott High School

Mascot: Cougars

Opponent: Moody High School



Earlier this season Rosebud-Lott High School junior defensive back Jordan Landrum intercepted four passes in a 32-13 victory over Wortham and that’s one more win than the Cougars experienced all last season when they finished 0-10. When first-year coach Brandon Hicks took over the program late into the off-season, he didn’t blink – saying that he would have some players who would make a difference this season. Well, one of those players is Landrum, who contributed in all three phases of the Cougars victory on Friday against Moody with six-catches for 84-yards, four-tackles, two interceptions including one returned 67-yards for a touchdown. The other interception was a spectacular one-handed, diving catch on a tipped ball. And, Landrum wasn’t done because he also returned a kickoff 98-yards for a touchdown in Rosebud-Lott’s 34-27 win over Moody.



By the way, Landrum has six interceptions through seven games and is one away from the single-season school record. Hicks said Jordan is a fantastic student in the classroom with a GPA over 3.0 and a total program athlete lettering in football, basketball and track.



“I have the pleasure of inheriting Jordan as a part of the Rosebud-Lott program and a case could be made for him being nominated for Player of the Week every week because you can’t put a tag on the type of energy and leadership to our team every single day. I could not be more proud of this young man or think of a high school athlete more deserving of this award.” – Rosebud-Lott Head Coach Brandon Hicks



Private School: Maddox Kopp, Senior, QB, Houston St. Thomas

Mascot: Eagles

Opponent: San Antonio Christian



Through four games, Houston St. Thomas quarterback Maddox Kopp has thrown for 1,595 yards and 18 touchdowns for one of Houston’s longest-tenured private school programs. In a 65-14 win over San Antonio Christian, he completed 18 of 33 for 533 yards and eight touchdowns and ran three times for 57 yards. Maddox has committed to the University of Houston, picking the Cougars over Ole Miss, Colorado, Wyoming and Tulane. He was one of 20 finalists for the Elite 11 quarterback camp, and his three older brothers were FBS athletes. Braden played football at Vanderbilt, Anderson plays basketball at Lamar University and Miller plays basketball at Northwestern.



“Maddox is an outstanding student and an outstanding basketball player with college offers in that sport as well. His work ethic is beyond comparison. He has been an incredible influence on St. Thomas athletics through his hard work and dedication.” – Houston St. Thomas Head Coach Rich McGuire



