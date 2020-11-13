Salado Advances to Area Round After Rusk Forfeit

SALADO — The 6th-ranked Salado Eagles advanced to the area round after their bi-district opponent, Rusk was forced to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues within their program.
The Eagles will now play Bellville next week in the area round.
