Salado Advances to Area Round After Rusk Forfeit

SALADO — The 6th-ranked Salado Eagles advanced to the area round after their bi-district opponent, Rusk was forced to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues within their program.

The Eagles will now play Bellville next week in the area round.

