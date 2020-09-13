Salado Eagles Dominate 2nd Half vs. Stephenville

WACO, TX – The Salado Eagles were trailing 31-19 at the half, but completely turned things around in the second half, scoring six unanswered touchdowns, and would go on to win 61-45. The Eagles performance against the Yellow Jackets showed their true character, that they’ll persevere through all obstacles.

“I mean this team’s been working hard all year,” Noah Mescher said. “We came out and did what we do, and kept working hard, and we do that no matter what.”

“Second half all we had to do was believe that we could come out with the win,” Latrell Jenkins said. “I was able to get my teammates to forget about the first half cuz everybody struggled and everybody made mistakes and I’m happy we got the win, we came on the comeback and made the whole town proud.”

“You love the scenario of kids just working and overcoming adversity cuz that’s life,” Alan Haire said.