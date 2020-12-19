Salado’s Wrook Brown Signs With University of Wyoming

WACO, TX — Salado senior safety, Wrook Brown, signed his letter of intent this week, to play football at the University of Wyoming. Brown played a monumental role in the Eagles playoff run, that ended against Carthage, who went on to win the state championship. Brown is thrilled to be living his childhood dream.

“It’s always been my dream to play college football,” Wrook Brown said. “Play at a high level, and Wyoming is everything that I could have asked for, they have a great program, and I really connected with the coaches.”

