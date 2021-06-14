Shane Anderson Tabbed As New Midway Head Football Coach

Midway High School Press Release:

Coach Shane Anderson is entering his 25th year of coaching after spending the last six years at Connally High School in Waco where he led one of the top 4A programs in the state of Texas. He was named District Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading the Cadets to their second undefeated regular season in the school’s history.

In six seasons at Connally, Anderson’s teams compiled a 36-30 overall record with four playoff appearances. Anderson has also helped numerous student athletes advance to the college level and had 15 football players sign college scholarships over the past six seasons.

Midway High School is welcoming back Anderson, this time as Varsity Head Coach. He previously served as an assistant football coach at Midway between 2008-2014. During his time at Midway, he worked under Kent Bachtel and Terry Gambill, helping coach the Panthers to an impressive 68-13 record.

While Anderson was at Midway, the football team won a district championship every year and played for the 2011 4A State Championship. Anderson has also coached at Whitney, Giddings, and Tyler Legacy. Anderson earned his bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Karla, for 15 years. They have a 12-year-old son, Jaxon, and a 4-year-old daughter, Jeorgia.