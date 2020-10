SALADO --The 10th-ranked Salado Eagles used a strong first half and a dominating drive to start the third quarter to take down No. 6 China Spring 28-14 on friday night at Eagle Stadium.

The win puts Salado Salado in the drivers seat in their district with 6-1 (2-0) record while China Spring's first loss of the season drops them to 6-1 (2-1).