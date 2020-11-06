Shoemaker Remains Unbeaten with 42-30 Win Over Bryan

KILLEEN — The Shoemaker Grey Wolves stayed unbeaten on the year with a 42-30 win over Bryan on Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Grey Wolves improve to 6-0 (4-0) and will take on Harker Heights next week at Leo Buckley Stadium.
by: Matt RobertsPosted: / Updated:
KILLEEN — The Shoemaker Grey Wolves stayed unbeaten on the year with a 42-30 win over Bryan on Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Grey Wolves improve to 6-0 (4-0) and will take on Harker Heights next week at Leo Buckley Stadium.