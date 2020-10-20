Shoemaker Starts 3-0 Under Foreman’s 4th Year

WACO, TX – Killeen schools are in a tough district, and the Shoemaker Grey Wolves are off to a great start as head coach Toby Foreman enters his fourth year at the helm.

The Grey Wolves are sporting a 3-0 record, which includes a district win over Ellison – and they have scored 138 points in just three games.

Under Foreman, Shoemaker snapped a 27-game losing streak dating back to November of 2015, and they have continued to build on that success.

“I think in our last 13 or 14 games, we’ve won 10 or 11 games,” Toby Foreman said. “So, I mean, that’s a big deal. I mean, that’s a big deal. It’s a turnaround. And these guys and the classes, when I first got here, are responsible for turning this thing around. You just have to get kids to believe. And once they believe, the rest of it is just them executing.”

The freshman on Foreman’s first team at Shoemaker are now seniors, and he credits them for the team’s success.

“They’re a very special group,” Toby Foreman said. “And it’s how they play with each other. And they just refuse to quit. We’ve been in a lot of tight games, and they know if we just keep chipping away we’ll have success. Most of the time it works out for us, because we believe that we’re gonna win.”