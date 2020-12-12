Super Mart: Panthers Headed Back to State for 4th-Straight Year

MART — The Mart Panthers have put themselves in elite company with a 4th-straight trip to AT&T Stadium for the State Championship Game.

With a win, the Panthers would join Sealy, Lake Travis, Aledo and Fort Hancock as the only others to win four straight state titles.

“This is the expectations that we’ve had for this team, since last year,” Head Coach Kevin Hoffman said. “So, we got to where we want to. We’ve stayed healthy. We’ve fought off all this COVID stuff and now we’re going back to the state championship game for the fourth year in a row.”

Senior quarterback Roddrell Freeman has been a big part of this recent run of success for the Panthers and now he will get a chance to end his career going four-for-four in Arlington.

“I’m happy because this has been my dream ever since I was a kid, winning four in a row,” he said. “Now I get a chance to go and win four in a row.”

The Panthers will face Windthorst on Wednesday night at 7:00pm from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.