Temple Claws Their Way to District Title

WACO, TX — The Temple Wildcats defeated the Shoemaker Grey Wolves last night to win the district championship. There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter, with the last one coming from the Wildcats with under two minutes to play. The Grey Wolves got the ball back, but Temple came up with a massive fourth down stop to seal the game, winning 27-24.

“That was a heavy weight fight tonight,” Scott Stewart said. “My hats off to those guys, know those kids are heart broken right now, they could have easily won that game, it was a great effort from those guys. But proud of these guys behind me, I mean there’s a lot of fight in these kids, we don’t have a lot of experience coming back, we’ve got a ton of kids coming back next year whenever this year is obviously over, but it’s hard to measure, we talk all the time about stuff you can’t measure and it’s hard to measure fight and it’s hard to measure grit and it’s hard to measure guts and I’m just so proud of these kids.”

This is the first time since 2015 the Wildcats have won the district title, and they close out the regular season next week against Killeen.