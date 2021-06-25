Temple Goes 1-2 in Opening Day at The State 7 on 7 Tournament

Friday Night Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION — The Temple Wildcats finished 1-2 in pool play on Friday at the State 7 on 7 Championships in College Station.

The Wildcats will be in the consolation bracket on Saturday opening play against El Paso Eastwood at 8:00am.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Player You Can Count On

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected