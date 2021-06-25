Temple Goes 1-2 in Opening Day at The State 7 on 7 Tournament

COLLEGE STATION — The Temple Wildcats finished 1-2 in pool play on Friday at the State 7 on 7 Championships in College Station.
The Wildcats will be in the consolation bracket on Saturday opening play against El Paso Eastwood at 8:00am.
by: Matt RobertsPosted: / Updated:
COLLEGE STATION — The Temple Wildcats finished 1-2 in pool play on Friday at the State 7 on 7 Championships in College Station.
The Wildcats will be in the consolation bracket on Saturday opening play against El Paso Eastwood at 8:00am.