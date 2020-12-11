Temple Set For Bi-District Showdown with Waxahachie

TEMPLE — The 12-6A Champion Temple Wildcats open their playoff run against the 4th seed out of 11-6A Waxahachie on Friday Night at Wildcat Stadium.

Mandy Knight caught up with Temple Head Coach Scott Stewart to preview Friday Night’s game.

