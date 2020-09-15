Temple Wildcats Forming New Identity With Young Talent

WACO, TX – In 6A high school football, teams have one week of mandatory practice under their belt – and as for the Temple Wildcats, there are a lot of new faces.

The Wildcats have a majority of young players in 2020. However, they bring a unique element to the table that you can’t teach.

“Oh man, it’s amazing,” Alejandro Rodriguez said. “We usually expect it from the older guys, like these past seasons, we’ve always expected it from the older guys, but man, these younger dudes they can bring the energy and get some of the older guys going, too.”

“As a leader, you can definitely see your energy feeds off on your teammates,” Taurean York said. “So if you come out here and are lackluster, our team is gonna be lackluster. But if we come out here with high energy every day, you can definitely see it’s gonna affect our teammates.”

On defense, the Wildcats are returning sophomore linebacker Taurean York, who was named the District Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

“You know, we’ve got Taurean York in the middle,” Scott Stewart said. “Probably one of the more mature 15-year-olds that I’ve ever met in my entire life. Good head for the game. Good head for the hype. Emotionally stable physically gifted.”

The Wildcats open their season on Friday, September 25th against Longview at AT&T Stadium.