Temple Wildcats in Midst of Quarterback Battle

WACO, TX – The Temple Wildcats are rebuilding this year after losing more than half their starters from last season.

The Wildcats will have a new quarterback under center, and currently the position is up for grabs between a sophomore and senior who both have a unique skillset.

“We’ve got a battle between Mikal Harrison-Pilot who’s gonna be a sophomore,” Scott Stewart said. “The learning curve is gonna be the deal, sophomores are sophomores, but mentally he’s not, and so we feel like we’re gonna give that a shot. A guy that touches the ball every time, you better put one of your better athletes. He’s competing with Humberto Arizmendi who is a senior, he can really spin it, kind of a different style of quarterback, so whichever one wins the job, that will be kind of the style of offense we play.”