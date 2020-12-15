Temple Will Face some Familiar Faces in The Area Round of The Texas High School Playoffs

TEMPLE — The Temple Wildcats got their playoff first win as a 6A program last Friday night and now they will face some familiar faces this coming Friday.

The Wildcats will face off against former Temple Head Coach Mike Spradlin and his Rockwall Heath Hawks.

Spradlin was the head coach at Temple when Stewart came on as the defensive coordinator. former Wildcat quarterback Chad President is also on Spradlin’s staff in Rockwall. Stewart knows his opponent well, knows they will be tough but he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“He’s a great coach,” Stewart said of Spradlin. “He’s as good an offensive mind as I’ve been around. Chad President works up there, he played here. As a teenager he had unbelievable offensive savvy. Everybody that’s playing in the state is pretty dang good right now. We’ll have our hands full and I look forward to the opportunity.”

The Hawks and Wildcats will kick off at 7:00pm on Friday night at McLane Stadium.