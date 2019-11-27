The Beat Goes on For The La Vega Pirates

BELLMEAD, Texas — The La Vega Pirates are rolling towards another State Title after taking care of Celina in the area round.

Their next victim is Melissa, and while it might be a foregone conclusion to those outside the program that a rematch with No. 1 Argyle is in the works the Pirates are taking nothing for granted and keeping their foot on the pedal.

“I mean that’s not an option at La Vega high school,” Head Coach Don Hyde said when asked if he had to guard against a let-up. “If you’re come play football at La Vega high school you’re gonna practice hard every day and be ready to go on Friday night, so I mean we don’t worry about a let down.”

The Pirates bring a combination of athleticism and physicality that’s hard to match.

“We’re good as a coaches because we’ve got good players,” he said. “A lot of teams are athletic and not very physical, we’re athletic and Physical.”

La Vega and Melissa square off at Fort Worth Brewer on Friday night at 7:00pm.