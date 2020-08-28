Lake Belton Wins Their First-Ever Football Game

STEPHENVILLE — The Lake Belton Broncos and Brian Cope started their program with a bang beating Stephenville’s Junior Varsity Squad 48-0 on Thursday Night at Tarleton Memorial Stadium.

It was the inaugural game in the program’s history and quarterback Connor Crews cherished the opportunity to be a part of the day.

“It was extremely exciting,” he said. “It was definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity that not a lot of people get to say they do. I’m just so happy that we actually got to come out here and actually have a W as the first ever game “

Head Coach Brian Cope who is tasked with building the program from the ground up felt a tremendous sense of pride all day leading up to the game.

“At 1:00 this afternoon we walked out of the field house and the Stampede band was there playing the fight song. Our Silver Spurs were there, our cheerleaders were there, our community was there. It’s an exciting time to be a Bronco and we were so thankful for everybody being there. Our kids were focused on the bus we had pregame meal at Hico city park and got here and our kids did an awesome job “