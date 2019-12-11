The Mart Panthers Right at Home In The State Semi-Finals

MART, Texas — The Mart Panthers shared Baylor’s indoor practice facility with The La Vega Pirates on Tuesday as Both teams are poised to return to the State Title Game.

A win on Friday would mean a third-straight trip to Jerry World for Kevin Hoffman and company, so being in this spot again in 2019 is not too much different for them.

“We are used to being here,” he said. “These are the expectations that we get to this point here. Now those don’t always come true but we’re fortunate to be in this position for the third year in a row, but in and we want to take full advantage of it.”

Junior Lineman Micah Sauls knows the expectations for this program and they know they can’t get too high or too low along the journey.

“We already kind of know what we what we want to be and what our town wants us to do and that’s that’s win a third,” Sauls said. “We don’t treat them any differently from beating a district opponent to beating Falls City.”

Mart Linebacker Tonny Sanchez-Yanez said the team does a good job of balancing the thrill of victory, with the top-notch preparation.

“We let our joy out on the weekend,” he said. “Then when it’s Monday, it’s time to go to work, we gotta get ready for next week.”

Mart and Falls City will meet for the second-straight year in this round. They will kick off at 7:00pm on Friday at Pflugerville.