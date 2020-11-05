Trajon Butler wins 2A Built Ford Tough Player of The Week

Ford Motor Company Press Release:

MARLIN — The Marlin High School football program won 10 or more games six times from 1999 through 2006, including a state championship appearance in 2003 when they lost to the Atlanta Rabbits, 34-0. But, since that 8-year stretch of success, the Bulldogs haven’t won more than eight games (2010) and were 0-10 just two years ago. Enter, David Haynes, Jr., who took over as head coach a year ago, and despite a 2-8 record, you could sense the momentum.

Well, Marlin is now 4-3 after their 62-24 win against Axtell and that’s just part of the story. Marlin rolled up a school-record 797-yards of total offense led by their four-headed monster at quarterback and their running game. The Bulldogs lost their starting quarterback to a broken jaw the week of their district opener and they’ve relied on four different players at quarterback, including Trajon Butler. The sophomore set a school record with 361-yards rushing on just 14-carries against the Longhorns. Yes, that’s nearly 26-yards per carry with TD runs of 89, 56, 20 and 5-yards.

“Baby Tra has a lot of upside to his game and he started his varsity career playing wide receiver and running back and was our District’s Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.  Trajon runs a 4.5 forty and is a great student and very respectful, he’s very quiet until you get to know him, and he loves to compete in athletics, obviously in football but also loves to play Fortnite!”  – Marlin Head Coach David Haynes Jr

