TROY — The Built Ford Tough players of the week have been announced for week two and the winner in 3A is Troy’s Zach Hrbacek.

Against Mexia Hrbacek finished with 42-carries for 296-yards and 6 touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 103-yards for a score in a 55-37 win.

In just two weeks, Hrbacek has already compiled 577-yards rushing and 10- touchdowns.

You can see highlights from Zach’s game against Robinson this week on Friday Night Football Fever from 10:00-10:30 on Fox 44.