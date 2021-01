TROY — Troy Head Football Coach Ronnie Porter is stepping down as The head football coach of the Troy Trojans after seven seasons.

The news was first reported by David Smoak of Sic’Em 365 Radio.

Ronnie Porter has stepped down as the AD/head football coach at Troy HS after seven years, told me just now, “I think it’s time for me to smell the roses.” #txhsfb — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) January 12, 2021

Porter had led his home town Trojans since 2014 leading them to the playoffs four times including a run to the regional final last year, before falling to eventual state champion Grandview.