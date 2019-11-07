Two Centex Athletes Take Home “Built Ford Tough” Player of the Week Honors

Ford Motor Company Press Release:

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 06, 2019 – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the tenth week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.



In its fourteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.



This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.



Week 10 winners

Class 6-A: D.J. Graham, Senior, DB/WR, Keller Central

Oklahoma commit, D.J. Graham, carried Keller Central to a 21-0 playoff victory against Timber Creek on the Chargers senior night. On Timber Creek’s first possession, Graham scooped up a fumble and scored from 63 yards out. With a 14-0 lead in the fourth quarter, the senior picked off a pass in the end zone and jetted to a 103-yard score, for a final of 21-0. In between, Graham had seven tackles, another interception in the red zone, a 20-yard punt return and two catches on offense.



Class 5-A: Conner Kestler, Senior, Quarterback, Calhoun

Calhoun quarterback Conner Kestler gave a dominating performance as he rushed 25 times for 271 yards and completed five touchdowns in a 57-27 victory against the Southside Cardinals. The quarterback was 3-4-0 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown. Kestler leads a Calhoun offense that has scored at least 55 points in every district game.



Class 4-A: Ace Whitehead, Junior, Quarterback, Lampasas

Lampasas quarterback Ace Whitehead led his Badgers to a 56-35 victory over the Canyon Lake Hawks. Whitehead accounted for 405 total passing/rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also kicked all eight PATs (extra points).



Class 3-A: Dawson Hightower, Junior, LB/RB, Whitney

Whitney’s Dawson Hightower had 16 tackles and a forced fumble in a 26-21 victory over the defending 3A-D1 state champions, Grandview Zebras. With this game, the Whitney Wildcats broke Grandview’s 19-game winning streak and handed them their first loss of the season. Despite being out for three weeks due to a high ankle sprain, Hightower returned and regained his lead in tackles, averaging just under 10 tackles per game.



Class 2-A: Carlos DeLeon, Junior, Quarterback, Carlisle

In a 35-28 win over division rival, Big Sandy, Carlisle quarterback Carlos DeLeon carried 24 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns. DeLeon also completed eight of 12 passes for 134 yards.



Private: William Harris, Senior, WR & Secondary, Lutheran North – Houston

Lutheran North’s William Harris had 256 all-purpose yards in the game against First Baptist Christian Crusaders. He had five touchdowns and ten tackles in a 66-35 win over the Crusaders. Every time Harris touched the football, he scored. The senior left the night with one carry, a 75-yard touchdown, two receptions, 31 yards, two touchdowns, an interception return for touchdown (85 yards) and a punt return for a touchdown (65 yards).



Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

Fans, coaches and media can nominate athletes at PlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Continue to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW, and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.



Additionally, fans can catch all the action on Fox Sports Southwest. The network is again teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep up with award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays at 8:00AM, with a re-broadcast at 8:30AM on Saturday.



