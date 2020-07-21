The UIL’s Decision on Fall Sports Has Many Factors

WACO, TX – The UIL was reportedly going to announce their fall sports plans today – however, UIL Athletic Director Susan Elza said it would not happen today.

While head coaches and athletic directors are anxious to find out the UIL’s fall plans, Clifton head coach and Athletic Director Chuck Caniford knows there is a lot in play with the decision.

“I think there’s solutions that work well for 6A schools that don’t work well for us,” Chuck Caniford said. “And there might be some that work well for us that don’t work well for them.”

Just like coaching, COVID-19 is a fluid situation – which makes it difficult to finalize a plan with so many variables.

“This is gonna be changing as we go through it,” Chuck Caniford said. “So whatever plan that they present, that’s probably not gonna stay intact. We’re gonna have to be ready, as Susan said. Pivot and adjust.”

Caniford recognizes an important element before the UIL announces their fall plan.

“One thing that gets lost in this, is that everybody thinks it’s up to the UIL how this is gonna go,” Chuck Caniford said. “Well, whatever plan they come up with, it still has to be approved by the appropriate state agencies. There’s a lot that goes into it.”