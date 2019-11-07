Vanguard Football In Search of First Division I District 2 Title

The Vanguard Vikings are undefeated in the district, and look to win the program’s first district 2 title on Friday. The Vikings are hosting the defending state champs, Veritas, who are also undefeated in the district and have never lost to Vanguard. As the Vikings prepare for Friday, they’re in a great position, since they clinched a first round home playoff game, after beating Round Rock Concordia this past Friday.

“It was huge,” Luke Pilant said. “Obviously we want to go out and win this week, but it makes it a little easier to know that no matter what, we’ll be at home one more time, and be able to play in front of our home fans.”

“Oh it’s big to have a home playoff game,” Dalton Sawyer said. “To be able to have that crowd energy, it can really move an entire game.”

Despite the outcome of Friday’s game, the Vikings are in a win-win situation, since either one of the two teams they’ll play next, haven’t won more than two games.

“We have leniency to win or lose,” Austin Burch said. “Going out there and just working our tail off, obviously we want to bring the first district title to Vanguard, but the big one is a state championship.”

“Win or lose, we can’t just sit on our butts,” Dalton Sawyer said. “Just because our great positioning, I think we should take advantage of where we are right now, and build up from there, just so we can be at the top, and be able to win our state championship.”

“It’s always been a goal to beat Veritas,” Marlow Welch said. “Because we’ve never beat them before, and I feel like this year we have one of the best shots to do it, because our defense has been playing great, and our offense is just as good.”



The numbers are in Vanguard’s favor to win on Friday, since they handedly defeated Round Rock Concordia, who Veritas beat in overtime by six points.

“I think we have a pretty good chance to go out there and beat them for the first time,” Austin Burch said. “And win our first district championship, that’d be an awesome feeling.”

“Anytime you get the chance to be the first one to do anything, you know, you want to do it,” Luke Pilant said. “We’re fired up ready to go, and if the chips fall good for us, well then we’ll be happy. ”

The district championship has a 7:30 PM kickoff time, at Paul Tyson Field in Waco.