Vanguard Vikings Grateful For Thanksgiving Day Practice

WACO, TX — In high school football, practicing on Thanksgiving is considered a privilege, because it means your team is in the playoffs. The Vanguard Vikings recognize how special it is, to be practicing on the morning of Thanksgiving with their team. The Vikings are preparing for their second round playoff game on Saturday, against Live Oak.

“It’s very exciting to be able to play this far in the year, during Thanksgiving,” John Da Silva said.

“I’ve had two older brothers that went to Midway, and they’ve made playoffs and played on Thanksgiving,” Walker Nall said. “So it’s nice to be able to come out here and have that experience with my team.”

“It’s incredible to be able to have a Thanksgiving morning where you have to go practice football,” Luke Pilant said. “Driving in today, I’m smiling ear to ear because I’m getting Happy Thanksgiving text messages from family, but I’m heading to football practice, I can’t state how big these kids have been this year with everything going on and just staying true to what we’ve been doing “

The Vikings play Live Oak at Mac Peoples Stadium at Connally, with a 2:00pm kickoff.