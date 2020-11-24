We Meet Again: La Vega and Argyle Renew Rivalry on Friday Night

WACO — It’s always special for high school football programs to be practicing on Thanksgiving, And for The La Vega Pirates it’s an annual tradition they have taken part in every year since 2015.

The Pirates also have made it an annual tradition to feast on bird this time of year. But instead of turkey, they’ve devoured the Argyle Eagles the last three times they have met in the postseason. They will have a 4th chance this weekend on Friday night.

“They’re a great football team,” La Vega Head Coach Don Hyde said. “Their football staff does a fabulous job and we’ve just been fortunate the last couple years to come out on top in the games that matter the most. We’re looking for another epic clash next Friday night.”

The Eagles have won the last three regular season meetings between the programs including a 35-7 win this year. But La Vega enters this game with a more experienced team and their quarterback Ara Rauls III who did not play in the first match-up.

“Standing down on the sideline gave me the opportunity to see the whole field as a collective instead of just running plays,” He said. “I feel like I’ve gotten better at that game and being able to spread the ball out as well as helped me.”

Hyde said the Pirates were hampered by Rauls’ absence in the regular season meeting and he feels like this will be a different game.

“We’re a little better at every spot,” Hyde said. “We’ve got some kids that got a lot more playing time and, of course, we’ve got our quarterback back which is going to help us quite a bit against them.”

These two will kick off at 7:30pm on Friday night at Owl Stadium in Joshua.