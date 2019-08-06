Friday Night Preview: Aquilla Cougars

AQUILLA, TX – The Cougars look to build on their 2018 season, after finishing as the regional semifinalist, with a 3-1 district record. However, they’ll have a younger team this year, after losing a strong group to graduation, and are only returning four seniors.

Instead of having a large, dominant senior class, there will be key contributors from every grade, led by the seniors, who will set the tone on both sides of the ball.

“We have a senior in just about every position we need, as far as group,” Joshua Ball said. “So we can get leadership going, and it really helps guide these younger ones, in being able to push each other, to raise to that level.”

“Definitely puts a lot of weight on my shoulders,” Connor McCurdy said. “And a lot of weight on other shoulders, of veterans already playing. So we’re definitely gonna bring these younger guys to come up, and they’re gonna have to step up, and show us what they got, we will expect nothing but the best for this team.”