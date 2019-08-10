Friday Night Preview: Bosqueville Bulldogs

BOSQUEVILLE, TX – The Bosqueville Bulldogs are coming off an impressive season, finishing as the area finalist, after posting an undefeated district record.

The Bulldogs have to replace last year’s starting quarterback, Tyler Webb, who threw for over 3,000 yards for 37 touchdowns last season. However, there are two front runners for the job, Luke Bradshaw and Ian Guerrero, and even though the team is young, they’re confident they have the weapons to be successful.

“I think we’re fully capable,” Austin Albrecht said. “Most of our offensive linemen are coming back, that’s gonna be our strong point, we’re gonna have good size everywhere on the field, I think we’ll be bigger and more physical than everybody.”

“I think it’s just growing up our young kids,” Clint Zander said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that are pretty talented, that haven’t played a lot of varsity football, and we have a pretty tough district schedule, so we figure we’ll take some lumps there, but as long as they continue to keep getting better every day, and learn from those games, those losses or wins, whatever they are, then we’re gonna be alright.”