Friday Night Preview: Bremond Tigers

BREMOND, TX – The Bremond Tigers finished 2018 as the bi-district finalist, after posting 2-2 district record. Last year, running back J.T. Anthony was out with an injury, but now he’s back to full strength, adding to the team’s strong group of 18 total returners, who grew a lot in 2018.

“We were real young last year, didn’t really meet our expectations,” Seth Kasowski said. “But they’re very high here, and it just helped build our foundation, and we’ve all molded as a team, and we’re feeling very confident as a team.”

“We had a good 7 on 7 season this summer,” Jeff Kasowski said. “Our skill positions are where we’ve got the most experience, so if we can sure up the offense and defensive line, I feel pretty good.”