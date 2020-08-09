Friday Night Preview: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles

WACO, TX – The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles are coming off an impressive season, winning their first district title in 34 years. The Eagles have made the playoffs for three straight years, but have lost in the first round, so the team is determined to win a playoff game in 2020.

“I know in their hearts, they want to win a playoff game,” Kyle Shoppach said. “They’ve been to the playoffs now three years in a row, they’ve won the district championship, for them, they want to check off that next box, so that we can continue to build.”

“It’s gonna take hard work and dedication,” Trapper Ensor said. “But we’re all together, we have great charisma, we know it’s gonna take two to three times the work to get it done, and that’s the goal, because as cool as it is making history here, it’s not that cool if we never win a playoff game.”

The Eagles are led by senior quarterback Trapper Ensor, who is entering his second season as the starting quarterback, after changing positions from the offensive line. The Eagles open their season on the road against Millsap.