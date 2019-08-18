Friday Night Preview: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles

Waco, TX – The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles finished 3-3 in district last year, and the team has a bitter taste in their mouth, after finishing short of the playoffs.

The Eagles hit the gridiron with a vengeance, and have a new coach leading the way, Kyle Shoppach, who is thrilled to take over the program, to get the team back to the playoffs.

“Two years ago, this group of seniors, who were sophomores at the time, made the playoffs,” Kyle Shoppach said. “And they felt that pain last year missing it.”

The seniors are extremely motivated this year, since they didn’t end the season how they wanted.

“We’re ticked off we got in a three way tie,” Trapper Ensor said. “And got the worst part of that 3 way tie, so we’re trying to finish this year.”