Friday Night Preview: Clifton Cubs

CLIFTON, Texas — The Clifton Cubs have made the playoffs in all five seasons under Chuck Caniford, but they are still looking for that trip to the third round.

Last year they were close, before being upended by Holliday, in overtime. For the seniors like Colby Caniford enough is enough and they are ready to bust through to the third round.

“Every year it’s been second round we lose in, but especially it being last year’s overtime loss, I think motivates all of us,” he said. “We know we can do it and we’ll be able to get over that hump.”

Fellow senior Jake Sparkman said once they do get past the second round, look out.

“We have to have great effort, every practice,” he said. “I mean, it’d be huge. I think once we get past that point sky’s the limit.”

Chuck Caniford said this is a special group of seniors that wants to get the job done.

“A lot of these guys this will be their third year on the varsity and so they’ve been in those playoff games they’ve gone through that heartache, the last couple years in the second round,” he said. “They’re really hungry for that, it’s been their goal they set it back in December. They know that they want to get over that hump this year.”

Clifton will open the season at Valley Mills on Friday August 30th.