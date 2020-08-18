Friday Night Preview: Connally Cadets

WACO, TX – The Connally Cadets made a deep playoff run last year, going undefeated the whole season, running up against a though Gilmer team in the regional semifinals.

The Cadets have their hands full replacing a lot of that talent like Jay’Veon Sunday, who is playing for the Washington Huskies. Senior Kavian Gaither will be picking up some of that production in the backfield, as Gaither learned a lot from Sunday.

“The thing I learned the most is being a great leader,” Kavian Gaither said. “And being the best leader I can be, you know? We had a great group of leaders last year, and it’s just my turn. And my other friends that are seniors to lead this squad.”

“Well you know K.G. is a great football player,” Shane Anderson said. “And I’ve gone on record saying he’s the best all around football player in Central Texas. He can play anywhere on the field. He’s played everywhere on the field since his freshman year, other than O-line and D-line, he can play. And so, we’re gonna lean heavily on him. And I know if he stays healthy and has a great senior year, we’re gonna play a lot of football games.”