Friday Night Preview: Crawford Pirates

CRAWFORD, Texas — The Crawford Pirates made the playoffs last year, but that is not good enough for Coach Delbert Kelm and his team.

“For some teams, making the playoffs is all right but that’s not our goal, to just make playoffs,” He said. “We want to make sure that we play as long as we can. I think this team looks at last year and says we got a little redemption, but again, each years different and we can’t focus on that.”

Quarterback Tate Abel is looking forward to seeing this team put last year behind them and get back into the championship mix this season.

“I’m pretty excited to see what we can do this season,” he said. “Coming off Last year, I think we’ll take a big step forward.”

The Pirates will open the season at home against Tolar on Friday August 30th.