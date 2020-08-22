Friday Night Preview: Gatesville Hornets

WACO, TX – The Gatesville Hornets are entering their second season under head coach Luke Howard. Last year was a rebuilding year for the Hornets, as they lost a massive group of seniors, so naturally, the team was very young. Wesley Brown started at quarterback as a sophomore in 2019, and after getting his feet wet, he knows what it will take his junior season, for the team to have success, and it all started this past summer.

“You know, I think most of these guys during the summer were working out in the sun in the heat,” Wesley Brown said. “It’ll just transfer over to the football field, we’re all just hard workers.”

“I just think our mentality of Gatesville football,” Luke Howard said. “Just being a blue-collar town, blue-collar football team, we’re a tough blue-collar program.”

