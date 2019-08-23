Friday Night Preview: Gatesville Hornets

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – Earlier this summer, the Gatesville Hornets did not have a head football coach, after Kyle Cooper left to become an assistant to Art Briles at Mount Vernon.

The Hornets then hired Luke Howard, a former Gatesville quarterback, to take over the program. Howard’s father was an assistant coach at Gatesville, and was part of the 2000 state championship team.

“There’s a great tradition here,” Luke Howard said. “Going back to the late 90’s early 2000’s and even before that, so obviously trying to get back to that level.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

KWKT FOX 44

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests

Community Calendar