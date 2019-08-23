Friday Night Preview: Gatesville Hornets

WACO, TX – Earlier this summer, the Gatesville Hornets did not have a head football coach, after Kyle Cooper left to become an assistant to Art Briles at Mount Vernon.

The Hornets then hired Luke Howard, a former Gatesville quarterback, to take over the program. Howard’s father was an assistant coach at Gatesville, and was part of the 2000 state championship team.

“There’s a great tradition here,” Luke Howard said. “Going back to the late 90’s early 2000’s and even before that, so obviously trying to get back to that level.”