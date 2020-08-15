Friday Night Preview: Groesbeck Goats

WACO, TX – The Goats are entering their second year with head coach Jerry Bomar, who took over the program during a rebuilding year, as they lost 22 seniors from the previous season. In 2019, freshman quarterback Allen Lewis started the final eight games under center, and after taking his lumps as a freshman, he looks for a much improved sophomore season, now that he has confidence in himself.

“Way more confident,” Allen Lewis said. “It’s all about confidence, that’s what I got from that first year.”

“He’s gotten a lot more confident,” Zach Wilson said. “He’s gotten stronger, smarter and he can read everything, he see’s the whole field now.”

“Well when you get thrown in and have to play eight games and weren’t expecting to play any,” Jerry Bomar said. “And you were playing another position, which was receiver, that’s a shock to your system, he had four really good games last year, and what he learned from last year is really helping him out here.”

Groesbeck opens their season on the road against Corsicana Mildred.