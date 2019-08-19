Friday Night Preview: Groesbeck Goats

WACO, TX – The Groesbeck Goats will have a new identity in 2019, as they lost most of their varsity team to graduation, and they have a new head coach, Jerry Bomar, who’s had a lot of success in his coaching career.

Bomar returns to Groesbeck, after he was the head coach of their 1991 State Championship team. His first season back at Groesbeck will be far from a summer breeze, since the team is extremely young.

“Basically it’s ground floor,” Jerry Bomar said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, we’re just gonna have to go day by day, practice by practice.”

Groesbeck opens their season on the road against Rice, on August 30th.