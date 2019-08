WACO, TX – The Harker Heights Knights are in a very tough district, with Midway, Temple and Belton. The Knights caught the injury bug last year, forcing younger players on the field, however, in 2019, those players will be ready to step up, to make a difference.

“A lot of these guys coming back,” Jerry Edwards said. “They have experience and have been through the ringer, and know what it takes.”

Harker Heights opens their season on the road, against Round Rock.